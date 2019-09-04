KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merrill Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merrill Hunter


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merrill Hunter Obituary

KENDALLVI8LLE - Merrill Lloyd Hunter, 63, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Merrill was born in Rockford, Ohio, on July 8, 1956, to Myron Benjamin and Rachael Mary (Thornell) Hunter. They preceded him in death.

He graduated from Prairie Heights High School and spent many years working in the automotive robotics industry. His last place of employment was Kraft Foods in Kendallville.

He was an avid photographer, reader, poet, and high school basketball fan. He enjoyed driving the country roads of northern Indiana, northern Ohio, and southern Michigan, visiting out-of-the-way places.

What Merrill loved most, was spending quality time with his son, Bradley, his wife, Dulce, and their dog, Max.

He is survived by his son, Bradley and Dulce Keller, of Johnson City, Tennessee; sisters, Ruby and Steve Teeple, of Palmetto, Florida, and Bonita and Harold Burtner, of Muncie, Indiana; brothers, Stanley and Jean Hunter, of Benton, Kentucky, and Lowell and Donna Hunter, of Oliver Lake, Wolcottville, Indiana; sister-in-law, Nancy Hunter, of LaGrange, Indiana; brother-in-law, Ken Anspach, of Van Wert, Ohio; and 15 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Anspach; and brothers, Leslie Hunter and Rodney Hunter.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.

Burial will take place at Lake Bethel Cemetery, LaGrange County.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merrill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hite Funeral Home
Download Now