Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
at the David Miller residence
8765 W. C.R. 200S
Topeka, IN
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
all day visitation
at the David Miller residence 8765 W. C.R. 200S
Topeka, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
at the David Miller residence
1949 - 2019
Mervin Miller Obituary

TOPEKA - Mervin M. Miller, 69, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 2:55 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Sept. 13, 1949, in Goshen, to Mahlon A. and Wilma (Eash) Miller.

Surviving are three sisters, Mary Miller, of Topeka, Irene (Owen) Helmuth, of Shipshewana, and Christena Miller, of LaGrange; two brothers, David (Mary) Miller, of Topeka, and Atlee (Margaret) Miller, of Shipshewana; sister-in-law, Ada (Levi Lee) Beachy, of Shipshewana; 10 nephews; nine nieces; four stepnephews; and three stepnieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Orva Miller; nephew, Mahlon Miller; and two nieces, Wilma K. Miller and Angela Helmuth.

He attended Arc of LaGrange County for seven years.

Visitation will be after 5 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, and all day Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the David Miller residence, 8765 W. C.R. 200S, Topeka.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, also at the David Miller residence.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Elmer Yoder and the home ministers of Old Order Amish Church.

Burial will be at Yoder Cemetery, Shipshewana.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 6, 2019
