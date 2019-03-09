LAGRANGE - Mervin D. Troyer, 62, of LaGrange, died at 12 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at his residence, after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born Sept. 2, 1956, in LaGrange County, to David and Anna (Yoder) Troyer. Surviving are four sisters, Marietta (Reuben) Bontrager of Ligonier, Sara Yoder of Hicksville, Ohio, Carolyn (Edward) Yoder of Garnett, Kansas, and Vera Detweiler of Middlefield, Ohio; four brothers, Harley (Pat) Troyer of Fort Lupton, Colorado, David (Linda) Troyer of Topeka, and Danny (Ruby) Troyer and Ray (Betty) Troyer, both of Shipshewana.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He was a member of Emma Church and a delivery truck driver for L&W Engineering.

Visitation will be after 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, and all day Sunday, March 10, at the David Troyer residence, 4140 W. 600 S., Topeka. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, also at the David Troyer residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Samuel Herschberger and the home ministers. Burial will be in Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is assisting the family with arrangements.