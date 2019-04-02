ANGOLA - Michael J. Bragg, 74, of Angola, passed away March 29, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Hospital, Angola, with his family by his side. He was born Aug. 20, 1944, to Norman R. and Clara R. (Bruck) Bragg in Monroe, Michigan. He graduated from Monroe Catholic Central High School in Monroe, Michigan, in June 1962 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force the same month. He was a veteran and served in Vietnam in 1965 and 1966. Upon returning home he met and married Evelyn Joyce Kwiatkowski at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio. They were married for 51 years. Mike retired from Daimler Chrysler Jeep in Toledo, Ohio, in 2002. After retiring, Mike and Evelyn moved to their home on Pretty Lake in Wolcottville. After 10 years of Lake living they decided to move to Angola. Mike was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of the UAW Local 12, a life member of the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 142 in Monroe, Michigan, and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1138 in Monroe, Michigan. He was a member of the American Legion Post 257 in Fremont, and a life member of the DAV of Fort Wayne, Indiana Chapter 40. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; sons, Kevin (Kendra) of New Bern, North Carolina, and Jeffrey (Beth) of Toledo, Ohio; and grandchildren Matthew, Andrew, Kassidy, Korrine and Corey; step-grandchildren Daniel, Isabella and Andrew. Also surviving are a brother, Paul (Patricia) Bragg of Carlton, Michigan; and sister, Marcy Mehki of Erie, Michigan; and the little guy that was always by his feet or at his side and willing to play - his dog and companion- DUFUS. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Norman Bragg and George Bragg. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, with Father Bernie Zajdel officiating. There will be visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Gaspers del Bufalo Cemetery in Rome City. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola. Memorials may be made in Michael's memory to the .