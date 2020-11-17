KENDALLVILLE - Michael Carlos Coburn, 66, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on April 3, 1954, in Allegan, Michigan, to Rell and Ethel (Rasnake) Coburn.

On Aug. 17, 1970, in Rome City, Indiana, he married Frances Christine Miller.

Mr. Coburn was a millwright. He worked at Dalton Foundry in Kendallville for 30 years and retired from Kautex in Avilla after six years.

Michael loved motorcycles and was very proud of his Union membership.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Christine Coburn, of Kendallville; five daughters, Amy (Jerry) Owsley, of Wolcottville, Angie Coburn, of Kendallville, Amber Coburn, of LaGrange, Melissa Coburn, of LaGrange and Brandy Coburn, of Auburn; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one more on the way; four sisters, Delpha (Clifford) Adrianson, of Martin, Michigan, Edna Bolen, of Michigan, Carol Sue Christian, of LaGrange, and Patricia (Skip) Zimmerman, of LaGrange; and a brother, Claude (Clova) Charles, of Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Christopher Rell Coburn at birth; and eight brothers and sisters.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Bethel Christian Baptist Church, 2838 U.S. 6, Kendallville.

Per the governor, face masks are required.

Burial will be at a later date.

Preferred memorials may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave., 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

View a video tribute after Saturday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.