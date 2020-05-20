|
FORT WAYNE - Michael Elvin DeWald, age 75, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the V.A. Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Mr. DeWald was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on March 27, 1945, to Elvin Leo and Nellie Leota (Waters) DeWald. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Northside High School in 1963, and honorably served his country in the United States Navy as a Seabee. He served two tours of duty during the Vietnam War.
Shortly after he returned from the war, he married Connie Annita Hisey at Port Hueneme, California, on March 18, 1967.
Mike owned and operated DeWald Excavating. He started his business in 1976, and retired in 2006, when his son, Kevin, took over the day-to-day operations.
Mike was an avid antique John Deere tractor collector and he belonged to various antique tractor clubs in the area.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Lake Township. His faith in God and his family were most important to him.
He loved spending time at the lake, camping and horseback riding. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Connie DeWald, of Fort Wayne; son, Kevin and Kimberly DeWald, of Fort Wayne; daughter, Michelle and Chad Sutton, of Garrett; five grandchildren, including Kameron DeWald, Kaden DeWald, and Kailey DeWald, all of Fort Wayne, Bailey Sutton, of Fort Wayne and Garrett Sutton of Garrett; sisters, Rita Sherwood, of Fort Wayne and sister, Carol Fairchild, of South Bend; many nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Jimmie and Laura Hisey, of Fort Wayne, Lonnie and Laura Pace, of Houston, Texas, Gary and Karen Pace, of Spring Branch, Texas, and John Smith, of Burnet, Texas; and sister-in-law, Nancy and Danny Cloud, of Weatherford, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Jim Sherwood and Roland Fairchild; and sister-in-law, Pam Smith.
There will an outdoor drive-by or walk-by visitation under the canopy, weather permitting, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 2-8 p.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lake Township, 7914 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
A funeral service, which will be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page, will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 1 p.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church with visitation an hour prior to the funeral service.
Burial with military honors will take place at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be made in Mike's honor to St. John's Lutheran Church, Lake Township or to the Alpha-1 Association, 2937 SW 27th Ave., Miami, FL 33133.
Share your favorite memory of Mike or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.