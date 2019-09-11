KPCNews Obituaries
|
Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Michael Dickey Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Michael Douglas Dickey, 50, died unexpectedly early Monday morning, Sept. 9, 2019 at his residence.

Michael was born in Kendallville, Indiana, to David Alan and Penny Sue (Guthrie) Dickey. He was a graduate of East Noble High School in 1989 and a United States Army veteran, serving from 1990-1992.

Survivors include his parents David and Penny Dickey of rural Kendallville; fiancee, Julie Reynolds of Kendallville; son, Josh and Dana Dickey of Kendallville; daughters, Amanda and Josh Davidson of Montpelier, Ohio, and Kristin Prater; sister, Ann and Jack Baird of Hartford City, Indiana; and two nieces, Abbie and Kelsey Reinig.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ted and Alice Dickey and Mose and Betty Guthrie Alwine.

Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 13, from 1-3 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home with military honors and funeral service at 3 p.m.

Pastor Brian Walter will officiate a funeral.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 11, 2019
