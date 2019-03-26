GRABILL - Michael Eicher, 92, formerly of Grabill, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at his son's home in Fremont.

He was born Nov. 3, 1926, in Woodburn, to the late Noah and Christina (Schwartz) Eicher. He married Amanda Graber on June 27, 1948, in Grabill, and they would have celebrated 71 years of marriage this year.

Surviving are: sons, Lynn (Eileen) Eicher, Fremont, Dennis (Marie) Eicher, Montpelier, Ohio, Jim (Holly) Eicher, Fremont, and Olen Eicher, Fremont; daughter, Janice (Joel) Graber, Fremont; 14 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond (Orpha) Eicher, Hicksville, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Mary Eicher, Nappanee.

He was preceded in death by: sons, Vernon Eicher and Delmar Eicher; brothers, Joe, David, Noah, Daniel, Andrew, Menno and Simon Eicher; sisters, Lydia Delagrange, Barbara Graber and Rosa Witmer; and a great-grandchild, Carlena Schultz.

He was a farmer and worked as a cabinet maker for Dutch Maid Cabinets in Grabill. He was a member of Cuba Mennonite Church and loved to garden and take care of the orchard.

Calling will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Cuba Mennonite Church, 10835 Cuba Road, Harlan. Services will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Yaggy Cemetery, Grabill.

Memorials are to Cuba Mennonite Church, in care of the Church Missions Fund.

Arrangements are by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville.

To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit cbwfuneralhome.com.