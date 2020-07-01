ANGOLA - Michael Donald Erdman III, 25, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

He was born on June 15, 1995, in Port Huron, Michigan, to Michael D. and Joyce A. (Miller) Erdman.

He attended Prairie Heights High School. He had been active duty in the Army National Guard beginning in 2017.

He had worked at Keystone RV in Middlebury, Indiana, as a production worker.

When he was in his younger years he played baseball and basketball. He had a passion for fishing, hunting and being a great outdoorsman. He loved being around animals, especially his dog (Snickers). He cherished the moments being around his family, friends, and cars.

Surviving are his parents, Michael D. (Jeanne L.) Erdman, of Angola; one brother, Terry R. (Binny) Miller, of Las Vegas, Nevada; one niece, Amia Miller, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and two grandmothers, Jackie Erdman, of Saint Clair Shores, Michigan, and Judy Miller, of Smiths Creek, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce A. Erdman; grandparents, Donald Erdman, Glenn Miller and Jack and Annie Taylor.

Due to current conditions and restrictions of the pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing restrictions. Masks are preferred but are optional. Anyone showing symptoms of the virus are asked to send condolences to the family visit: www.hejohnsonfh.com.

Visitation of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, July 3, 2020, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola.

Military honors will be conducted at 7 p.m.

Family requests memorials be given in memory of Michael Donald Erdman II to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, 780 Shelter Lane, Angola, IN 46703.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.