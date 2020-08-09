1/
Michael Frey
ANGOLA - Michael Kent Frey, 70, of Angola, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home.

He was born Aug. 11, 1949, in Fort Wayne to Wayne and Martha (Hart) Frey.

Mr. Frey retired from Cold Heading in Ashley.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving in the Vietnam War. He was a member of Orland American Legion Post 423 and George Anspaugh VFW Post 7205.

Surviving are his sister, Penny Simpson of Albuquerque, New Mexico; his brother, Sam Frey of Angola; a sister-in-law Tamara Frey of Hudson; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Steve Frey.

There will be no services at this time.

Memorials in Michael's memory may be made to any veterans organization of the donor's choice.

Weicht Funeral Home, Inc. of Angola is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
