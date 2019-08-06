KPCNews Obituaries
Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
(260) 636-2101
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
View Map
Michael Goings


1958 - 2019
Michael Goings Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Michael J. "Mike" Goings, 61, of Kendallville, formerly of Skinner Lake, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born on April 2, 1958, in Fort Wayne, to the late Richard and Roseanna (Hartup) Goings.

Mike graduated from Central Noble High School in Albion.

He retired from CSX as a conductor.

In his free time, Mike loved fishing and being on the lake.

He married Gloria Conn on May 14, 2004 in Albion. She survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Amy (Doug) Allen, of Fort Wayne; stepsons, Daniel (Sarah) Witzingreuter, of Napierville, Illinois, and Benjamin Witzingreuter, of Napierville, Illinois. Also surviving are grandchildren, Caleb Meyer, and Chandler Allen; stepgrandchildren, Dylan, Samanthan, Jace, and Kayden Witzingreuter; and sisters, Pat (Hal) Beck, of Logansport, and Judy Sherman, of Auburn.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Steven Fromm and Jeffrey Fromm.

A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m., Friday Aug. 9, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior.

Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate.

Visitation is also from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Sweet Cemetery, rural Albion.

Contributions honoring Mike's memory may be directed to Parkview Cancer Institute.

To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 6, 2019
