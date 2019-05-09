KPCNews Obituaries
Krill Funeral Service
114 E Hull St
Edgerton, OH 43517
(419) 298-2329
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Krill Funeral Home
114 East Hull Street
Edgerton, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Krill Funeral Home
114 East Hull Street
Edgerton, OH
View Map
HAMILTON - Michael W. Hamblin, age 72, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away at 4:25 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, surrounded by his family at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, after a brief illness.

Mr. Hamblin was a 1964 graduate of Elgin High School and attended The Ohio State University. He entered the United States Army, attaining the rank of chief warrant officer, serving three tours in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. Among his awards received were a Bronze Star, two Purple Hearts for wounds received in action, the Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Vietnam Service Medal with nine campaign stars. He retired from the Army with 20 years of service to our country. Mike was an accomplished musician and enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends and family. He also enjoyed traveling, especially on Amtrak trains.

Michael W. Hamblin was born May 2, 1947, in Marion, Ohio, the son of William Max and Wilda (Stayner) Hamblin.

Survivors include two sons, Jeremy C. (Brooke) Hamblin, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Zachary (Jill) Hamblin, of Edgerton, Ohio; one daughter, Mariah (Fred) Lab, of Lake Odessa, Michigan; nine grandchildren; one brother, Steve (Bonnie) Hamblin, of Marion, Ohio; and three sisters, Terry (Bob) Campbell, also of Marion, Mischa (Tink) Good, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Cheryl (Jon) Glenn, of College Station, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Jeremy Hamblin; and a brother, Scott Glenn.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at the Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton, Ohio. Services will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Fred Lab officiating. Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are requested to a VFW of the donor's choice.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit krillfuneralservice.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 9, 2019
