ANGOLA - Michael L. Julian, 70, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home.

Michael was born on Dec. 16, 1949, in Angola, Indiana, to Max Eugene Sr., and Marilyn (Canfield) Julian.

He graduated from Angola High School.

He was self-employed, working in landscaping and excavating.

He was a member of Life Changing Realities Church in Angola. He was also a member of Fremont American Legion Post 257, George Anspaugh VFW Post 7205, Angola, Indiana, and the Sons of the American Legion, through the Angola American Legion Post 31.

Michael liked to ride his Harley, he loved being on two wheels. He enjoyed wrenching on things, just like a typical Julian.

Surviving is his mother, Marilyn Julian, of San Diego, California; son, Anthony "Beau" Lee Julian, of Westport, Kentucky; daughter, Evonn D. "Eve" Julian, of Austin, Texas, and grandson, Henry William Julian. Also surviving are his sisters, Cheryl (Tony) Brinkman, of Cleves, Ohio; Michele (James) Kerr, of Carmel, Indiana; sisters-in-law, Barbara Julian, of Angola, Indiana, and Marla Julian, of Angola, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his father, Max Eugene Julian Sr.; and brothers, Max Eugene Julian Jr., and Randy Julian.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.

Memorials in Michael's memory may be made to George Anspaugh VFW Post 7205, Angola, Indiana.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.