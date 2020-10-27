SPENCERVILLE - Michael L. Collier, 79, of Spencerville, Indiana passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born in Marion, Indiana on March 10, 1941 to the late Edwin & Lora (Carroll) Collier.

He married Marilyn Delight Sills on July 27, 1962 in Fort Wayne and she preceded him in death on Feb. 16, 2013.

Mike worked as a truck driver with Summit Transfer in Fort Wayne and retired from Sauder Feed in Graill, Indiana. He was a member of St. Petter Lutheran Church in Spencerville, Indiana.

He loved gardening, woodworking and spending time with family.

Mr. Collier is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Darwin) Hand, of Leo, Indiana; a son, David (Dana) Collier, of St. Joe, Indiana; six grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Mathew R. Collier and a sister, Dian Collier.

Calling will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 with calling one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

For the safety of the family and funeral home staff, social distancing and face masks will be required.

Memorials to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road, SW Lilburn, Georgia, 30047.

To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook visit cbwfuneralhome.com.