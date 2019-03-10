KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Christian Center
900 S. Wayne Street
Waterloo, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Christian Center
900 S. Wayne Street
Waterloo, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lewis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Lewis Obituary

CORUNNA - Michael Shane Lewis, 46, of Corunna passed away on March 8, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born on July 29, 1972 in Auburn to Mike and Sandra Kay (Rediger) Lewis. Shane graduated high school in 1990 from Faith Christian Academy in Auburn. He went on to graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University where he was a member of the men's soccer team.

Shane married Amy Ely on June 3, 1995 in Auburn. She resides in Corunna.

He has worked for Momentive Performance Materials in Garrett for the last 25 years. He was a member of New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo. Shane loved soccer! He played soccer in college and he has also officiated, coached and taught his kids the game of soccer. Shane was a wonderful husband and father and loved to spend time with his family. He will be greatly missed!

Survivors include his wife, Amy Lewis of Corunna, children Faith, Hope, Charity and Asher Lewis, parents Mike and Sandra Lewis of Corunna, sister and borther-in-law Minde and Gabe Pranger of Corunna, mother-in-law and father-in-law Jim and Cheryl Ely of Waterloo, brothers in law Todd and Jim Ely and seven nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center Street in Auburn. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday at the church.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne Street in Waterloo.

Officiating the funeral service will Pastor Ralph Diehl.

Burial will take place in Fairfield Cemetery in Corunna.

Memorials may be directed to a college fund for the Lewis children in care of Fort Financial Credit Union, 1302 S. Grandstaff Dr., Auburn, Indiana 46706 and the DeKalb High School Girls Soccer Program, payable to DeKalb High School (write girls soccer program in the memo of the check) 3424 CR 427, Waterloo, Indiana 46793.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now