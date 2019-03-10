CORUNNA - Michael Shane Lewis, 46, of Corunna passed away on March 8, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born on July 29, 1972 in Auburn to Mike and Sandra Kay (Rediger) Lewis. Shane graduated high school in 1990 from Faith Christian Academy in Auburn. He went on to graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University where he was a member of the men's soccer team.

Shane married Amy Ely on June 3, 1995 in Auburn. She resides in Corunna.

He has worked for Momentive Performance Materials in Garrett for the last 25 years. He was a member of New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo. Shane loved soccer! He played soccer in college and he has also officiated, coached and taught his kids the game of soccer. Shane was a wonderful husband and father and loved to spend time with his family. He will be greatly missed!

Survivors include his wife, Amy Lewis of Corunna, children Faith, Hope, Charity and Asher Lewis, parents Mike and Sandra Lewis of Corunna, sister and borther-in-law Minde and Gabe Pranger of Corunna, mother-in-law and father-in-law Jim and Cheryl Ely of Waterloo, brothers in law Todd and Jim Ely and seven nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center Street in Auburn. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday at the church.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne Street in Waterloo.

Officiating the funeral service will Pastor Ralph Diehl.

Burial will take place in Fairfield Cemetery in Corunna.

Memorials may be directed to a college fund for the Lewis children in care of Fort Financial Credit Union, 1302 S. Grandstaff Dr., Auburn, Indiana 46706 and the DeKalb High School Girls Soccer Program, payable to DeKalb High School (write girls soccer program in the memo of the check) 3424 CR 427, Waterloo, Indiana 46793.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.