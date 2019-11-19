|
|
HOWE - Michael T. Maskow, 44, of Howe, Indiana, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Mishawaka, Indiana.
Michael was born on July 25, 1975, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Thomas J. and Barbara J. (Woodworth) Maskow. They survive in Howe, Indiana.
Living in the Howe area for many years, he had worked in manufacturing.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his grandmother, Joyce Woodworth, of LaGrange; a sister, Melanie Pearson, of White Pigeon, Michigan; a brother, Brett Maskow, of Howe; two nieces, Ashlyn and Massie Maskow; and two nephews, Tristan Pearson and Davy Weaver.
A memorial visitation will begin at 1 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, and continue until the memorial service begins at 4 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
The Revs. Andrea and Chris Lantz will officiate the service.
Burial will take place privately at Brighton Cemetery in rural Howe, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to LaGrange Communities Youth Centers Inc. (LCYC).
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 19, 2019