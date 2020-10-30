1/
Michael McDowell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WATERLOO -  Michael K McDowell, 68 died Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020 at Parkview DeKalb in Auburn.

A private family funeral mass will be held Monday at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Waterloo. Burial will follow the mass in St. Michaels catholic cemetery. Calling is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne Street, Waterloo.

Masks are required per state mandate at the funeral home and church.

Memorials can be given in Mike's name to the Waterloo Fire Department. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
St. Michaels Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Burial
St. Michaels catholic cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved