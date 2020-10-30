WATERLOO - Michael K McDowell, 68 died Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020 at Parkview DeKalb in Auburn.

A private family funeral mass will be held Monday at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Waterloo. Burial will follow the mass in St. Michaels catholic cemetery. Calling is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne Street, Waterloo.

Masks are required per state mandate at the funeral home and church.

Memorials can be given in Mike's name to the Waterloo Fire Department. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.