ALBION - Michael Lee Patterson, 61, of Albion died, Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9:34 p.m. at Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville.

He was born June 7, 1958 in Hazard, Kentucky, to James O. and Bethel I. (Combs) Patterson.

He was a 1976 graduate of East Noble High School.

On January 12, 1980 in Woodruff he married Jennifer J. Sherman.

Mr. Patterson worked as a truck driver for over 20 years.

Michael enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Jennifer Patterson of Albion; two sons, Drew Patterson of Kendallville and Jesse (Dolly Watson) Patterson of Albion; four grandchildren, Kylee Grace Patterson, Gunner Lee Patterson, Bella Ann Patterson, and Colt Michael Patterson; and two brothers, Jim (Sue Handshoe) Patterson of Wolcottville and Otis Patterson of Rome City.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville with Pastor Brad Cox of Wawasee Lakeside Chapel officiating. Burial will be at Orange Cemetery, Rome City.

Calling is Monday, July 15, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the donor's choice.

