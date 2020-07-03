LEO - Michael S. Powell Sr., 63, formerly of Spencerville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Leo, Indiana.

He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 18, 1957, to Aubrey Dean Powell Sr., and Louise (Stanger) Powell. They preceded him in death.

Surviving are: a daughter, Shawna (Lohn) Powell Goble, Leo; son, Michael S. Powell Jr., of Indianapolis; four grandchildren; his girlfriend, Carolyn Newman, of Leo; brother, A. Dean Powell Jr., of Spencerville; and sisters, Valorie K. Miller, of Fort Wayne, and Marie E. (Michael) Rothgeb, of Spencerville.

Mike owned and operated Tower Erection & Maintenance in Spencerville. He was a Vietnam Army veteran, had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes, loved riding his motorcycle, loved watching game shows and playing scrabble, was a champion pool player and was the Color Guard Commander for Leo American Legion Post 409 for 15-plus years. He was also one of the co-owners of the old Spencerville High School and had lived there since 1992.

Calling will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from noon to 3 p.m., at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville, Indiana.

Services will immediately follow at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Leo Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors by Leo American Legion Post 409.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.