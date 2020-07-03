1/1
Michael Powell Sr.
1957 - 2020
LEO - Michael S. Powell Sr., 63, formerly of Spencerville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Leo, Indiana.

He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 18, 1957, to Aubrey Dean Powell Sr., and Louise (Stanger) Powell. They preceded him in death.

Surviving are: a daughter, Shawna (Lohn) Powell Goble, Leo; son, Michael S. Powell Jr., of Indianapolis; four grandchildren; his girlfriend, Carolyn Newman, of Leo; brother, A. Dean Powell Jr., of Spencerville; and sisters, Valorie K. Miller, of Fort Wayne, and Marie E. (Michael) Rothgeb, of Spencerville.

Mike owned and operated Tower Erection & Maintenance in Spencerville. He was a Vietnam Army veteran, had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes, loved riding his motorcycle, loved watching game shows and playing scrabble, was a champion pool player and was the Color Guard Commander for Leo American Legion Post 409 for 15-plus years. He was also one of the co-owners of the old Spencerville High School and had lived there since 1992.

Calling will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from noon to 3 p.m., at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville, Indiana.

Services will immediately follow at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Leo Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors by Leo American Legion Post 409.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Calling hours
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
JUL
5
Service
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
Funeral services provided by
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
(260) 238-4488
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 2, 2020
We were saddened to hear of Mike's passing. Hugs and prayers go out to his loved ones.
Al and Kristie Rinehart
Friend
July 2, 2020
Mike will be deeply missed! Our thoughts and prayers out to Mike's family & Carolyn
Mark & Rhonda Southwick
Friend
