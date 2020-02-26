KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map

Michael Probst


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Probst Obituary

AVILLA - Michael Earl Probst, 61, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his residence in Avilla, Indiana.

Mike was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on May 26, 1958, to George Alan Probst and Sharon (Gehring) Anderson.

He graduated from East Noble High School in 1978, and married Tamela Jean Caudill on May 9, 1981, at Mitchell Street Methodist Church in Kendallville.

Mike was employed with Flint & Walling in Kendallville.

His survivors include his wife, Tammy Probst, of Avilla; son, Kelby and Katie Probst, of Kendallville; daughter, Jenny Ernsberger, of Kendallville; eight grandchildren, Ryan McLaughlin, Kara McLaughlin, Gage Ernsberger, Cale Ernsberger, Jaxx Ernsberger, Hadley Probst, Wade Probst and Nash Probst; sisters, Cindy Probst, of Fort Wayne, Elizabeth and Fred Grant. of LaGrange, and Rebecca Probst, of Kendallville.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with the Rev. Charles Mosley officiating the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hite Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -