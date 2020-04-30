|
AUBURN - Michael D. Rowe, 77, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mike was born on Jan. 4, 1943, in Auburn, to Lloyd and Dolores (Farver) Rowe. They preceded him in death.
He married Nancy Lockwood on Jan. 21, 1962, in Waterloo, Indiana, and she survives in Auburn.
Mike worked for Auburn Gear in Auburn for 37 years. He then went to work for Charleston Metal Products in Waterloo, retiring after 13 years of service.
He was a member of Waterloo United Methodist Church where he also served as a church trustee.
Mike was past president of Waterloo Town Council and was a member of Waterloo Lions Club.
Mike enjoyed woodworking, camping, traveling, and going to Canada to fish, but his true passion in life was spending time with his family.
Also surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Rich Walters, of Orland; son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Chris Rowe, of Auburn; nine grandchildren, Spencer Rowe, Josh Chaffins, Tyler Chaffins, Caleb Chaffins, Marissa Harmes, Devin Harmes, Lauren Malcolm, Taylor Rowe and Tyson Rowe; and a brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Sally Rowe, of Auburn; and sister-in-law, Alice Pfefferkorn, of Waterloo.
Due to the health concerns about large public gatherings, the family has decided to have a celebration of Mike's life at a later date, when restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.
Memorials may be directed to Warm A Heart, P.O. Box 246, Waterloo, IN 46793 or Waterloo United Methodist Church, 300 W. Maple St., Waterloo, IN 46793.
