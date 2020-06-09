Michael Slentz
BUTLER - Michael L. Slentz, 68, loving husband and father, passed away on Saturday June 6, 2020, in an accident at his home in Butler, Indiana.

He was born on May 18, 1952, in Garrett, Indiana, to Robert and Anna (Bauman) Slentz. His parents survive in Butler.

Michael was a 1969 graduate of Hamilton High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from Manchester College and his master's degree from Indiana University.

He was a huge IU fan and loved watching IU basketball.

Along with being an insurance salesman for Short and Associates in Fort Wayne, Michael was a longtime farmer, raising both crops and livestock. For 40-plus years he raised sheep with his wife, and eventually his three children, in Dekalb County. He always had a special way with the sheep and a unique gift for caring for the baby lambs. Over the years he loved watching his children and most recently his granddaughters show sheep at the DeKalb County Fair.

Besides farming and raising sheep, Michael enjoyed being outdoors and tending to the large garden that he planted every year. He especially loved planting his sweet corn and sunflowers, which he often took to the 4-H fair. When he was not working outdoors you could find him researching genealogy, eating ice cream, or listening to his favorite classic rock. His four grandchildren brought him an immense amount of joy and he was so proud to be a grandfather!

Michael was a member of Butler United Methodist Church, where he and his late wife, Rebecca, ran the food pantry for many years. He was a former board member of the DeKalb County Community Foundation and a 4-H Leader and volunteer for many years.

He married Rebecca Sue Wentzel on Aug, 17, 1974, at Butler United Methodist Church and she passed away on Dec. 29, 2019.

Michael was a kind, generous, smart, hard-working, honest, loving, humble man who touched and impacted many lives in the community. He was a loving husband and a devoted father, and he will be so greatly missed!

Surviving are two sons and a daughter, John (Angie) Slentz, of Butler, Matthew (Fei) Slentz, of Austin, Texas, and Rachel (Matt) Jun, of Mishawaka; four grandchildren, Rowan Tinker, Pearl Slentz, Robert H. Slentz and Rebecca Jun; two sisters, Diane Meal, of Cicero and Denise (Mitch) Shepherd, of Butler.

Calling is from 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.

Private family services will be on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Eddy Cemetery in Hamilton.

Memorials may be made to the "Rebecca "Becky" Slentz Fund for Early Childhood Literacy" at Community Foundation DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St., P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
