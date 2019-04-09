FREMONT - Michael Eugene Spangler, age 59, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, due to injuries suffered in an auto accident in Fremont, Indiana, leaving behind his wife and best friend of 31 years, D. Jeane Spangler. They met in 1988 and later married.

Michael was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Nov. 16, 1959. He was adopted by a very loving family at a tender age of 5 months old.

He retired as an over-the-road truck driver after 25 years.

Michael graduated from Edison High School in Winchester, Virginia.

His favorite thing in life was the joy of being around family and friends.

Michael served his country in the U.S. Army as a 13B10 cannon crewman. He also loved his American Legion in Orland, Indiana, where he previously served as commander, and was a member of the Military Honors Color Guard.

He loved sports, following it from school games to the NFL. He also enjoyed playing cards. He was so loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him, and he never met a stranger.

Survivors include his wife, D. Jeane Spangler of Fremont; daughter, Tiffany (Darrin) McKracken; stepsons, Ronnie Osenbaugh, Craig Osenbaugh, and Tony Osenbaugh; grandchildren, Joey, Cheyene, Megan, Ronnie, Stevie and Harley; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Brenda (Al) Stevens; a brother, Wes Spangler; and a sister-in-law, Pam Spangler.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Lois Elizabeth Spangler; and a brother, Donnie Spangler.

Family and friends are invited to attend and celebrate Michael's life from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Orland American Legion, Orland, Indiana. Military honors will then be held in his honor at 2 p.m. Immediately following the military honors a memorial dinner will be held at the Legion hall.

There will also be a memorial service held in Winchester, Virginia, at a later time.

Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.