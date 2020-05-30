WATERLOO - Michael C. Spirek, 65, of Waterloo, Indiana, died unexpectedly on April 6, 2020, while wintering in Arizona, with his family.He is survived by his wife, Susan (Vail), of 45 years; two sons, Aaron (Sheri) and Scott (Amanda), both of Arizona; his mother, Rosalie (Harman) Spirek, of Angola; brother, James, of Angola; granddaughter, Kellie (Cory) Cox; and great-grandchildren, Landen and Natalie Cox, also of Arizona.There will be a celebration of life at a later date.Arrangements by Regency Mortuary in Sun City, Arizona.



