AUBURN - Michael "Mike" Suntken, age 64, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his Auburn home.

He was born on Nov. 19, 1955, in Garrett, Indiana, to Alfred and Agnes (Beard) Suntken. He graduated from Eastside High School in 1974.

Mike married Diane Voirol on July 4, 1992, in Auburn. She resides in Auburn.

He worked at Hendrickson Suspension in Kendallville for 44 years.

Mike was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Waterloo.

He was an avid woodworker and enjoyed making things. He also enjoyed antiquing.

Survivors include his wife, Diane Suntken, of Auburn; daughters from a previous marriage and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Russell Rigby, of Auburn and Alisa and Nathan Worden, of Auburn; five grandchildren, Preston Rigby, Olivia Rigby, Mary Ellen Worden, Vincent Worden and Evan Worden; and brother and sister-in-law, Gerald "Buck" and Laura Suntken, of Butler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Lyndia Suntken.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 3-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.

A Rosary service will be held at the end of visitation on Friday at 6 p.m., at the funeral home.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family on Saturday, July 4, 2020, with Father Vincent Joseph, VC officiating.

Burial will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorial donations may be directed to Masses or to St. Michael's Catholic Church Restoration Fund, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo, Indiana 46793.

