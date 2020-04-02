|
KENDALLVILLE - Michael James Taite, 60, died suddenly at his home on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
He was born in 1959, at McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville, to JoAnn (Poyser) Taite and Robert Paul Taite. They preceded him in death.
Mike was a graduate of East Noble High School, Class of 1978, and continued his education at Ball State University, earning his bachelor's degree in 1982.
He was preceded in death by his father in 2001; his mother in 2012; and his brother, Thomas Jay Taite in 2010.
Survivors include his son, Nicholas (Crystal) Taite, residing in Valley Brook, Oklahoma; a sister, Paula Gingerich, of Ligonier; two brothers, Kenneth (Toby) Biddle, of Barbee Lake, Indiana, and Robert J. Taite, of Lake Forest, Illinois; five nieces; and a nephew.
There will be a private memorial service at a future date with interment at Lakeview Cemetery in Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
Published in KPCNews on Apr. 2, 2020