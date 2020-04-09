|
AVILLA - Mildred Louise Desper, 96, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana.
Mrs. Desper was born in Larwill, Indiana, on Nov. 2, 1923, to Seth and Jennie (Leatherman) Williamson.
She graduated from Larwill High School in 1941, and International Business College. She was married to Eugene Henry Ford Desper, before he preceded her in death in 1991.
She was a member of Trinity Church United Methodist and the Dorcas Circle.
Family was very important to Mildred. She loved gathering her family together for holidays and attending all the grandchildren's special events, ballgames, tennis matches, golf matches, and swim meets. She loved going for walks around Bixler Lake and around town, crossword puzzles, crocheting, needlepoint, and traveling.
Her survivors include her sons, Dennis and Judith Desper, of Kendallville, David Desper and Pam Baker, of Kendallville, and Doug and Kim Desper, of Kendallville; daughter-in-law, Shelley and Dan Swihart, of Wabash; brother, Eugene Williamson, of Columbia City; seven grandchildren, Chris and Julie Desper, of Kendallville, Amy and Jon DeWitt, of Huntertown, Matt and Kim Desper, of Kendallville, Adam and Kristen Desper, of Nashville, Tennessee, Kelley and Adam Krockenberger, of Indianapolis, Katelyn and Jeff Carrell, of West Lafayette, and Daniel and Kristina Desper, of Avilla; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene in 1991; son, Steven Lee Desper on Nov. 2, 2005; and daughter-in-law, Sandy Desper in 2013.
Private services will take place at the graveside at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
The Rev. Dr. Dan Barker will conduct the graveside service.
Memorial donations may be made in Mildred's honor to Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
