KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Hansen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Hansen Obituary

ST. JOE – Mildred L. "Millie" Hansen, 100, of St. Joe, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett.

She was born December 12, 1919, in Roanoke to the late Ovid and Iva (Sink) Young.

Millie was a graduate of Roanoke High School. She went on to get a bachelor's degree in art from Manchester University and a master's degree in music from University of St. Francis.

She married Omer L. Hansen in 1941, in Baltimore, Maryland, and he passed away on February 17, 1987.

Millie taught music and art in DeKalb County Schools, retiring after 57 years of service.

She attended St. Joe Church of Christ.

Millie was a member of the Retired Teachers Association.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Ted V. and Cindy Hansen of St. Joe; granddaughter and her husband, Kelli and Ryan Lamberson; granddaughter-in-law, Erin Hansen-Dick; and seven great grandchildren, Aubry, Emelly, Lexy and David Lamberson, and Bella, Lucas and Mallory Hansen.

She was preceded in life by her parents; husband; son, Hal L. Hansen; and a grandson, David H. Hansen.

The family will receive friends from 3 – 7 p.m. Friday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.

A private family burial service will take place at Riverside Cemetery in St. Joe with the Rev. Stuart Kruse officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask's you to please consider donating to the EHS Millie Hansen Memorial Fund. The money donated to the memorial fund is used for fine arts and music.

To send condolences, please visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -