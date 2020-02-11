|
ST. JOE – Mildred L. "Millie" Hansen, 100, of St. Joe, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett.
She was born December 12, 1919, in Roanoke to the late Ovid and Iva (Sink) Young.
Millie was a graduate of Roanoke High School. She went on to get a bachelor's degree in art from Manchester University and a master's degree in music from University of St. Francis.
She married Omer L. Hansen in 1941, in Baltimore, Maryland, and he passed away on February 17, 1987.
Millie taught music and art in DeKalb County Schools, retiring after 57 years of service.
She attended St. Joe Church of Christ.
Millie was a member of the Retired Teachers Association.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Ted V. and Cindy Hansen of St. Joe; granddaughter and her husband, Kelli and Ryan Lamberson; granddaughter-in-law, Erin Hansen-Dick; and seven great grandchildren, Aubry, Emelly, Lexy and David Lamberson, and Bella, Lucas and Mallory Hansen.
She was preceded in life by her parents; husband; son, Hal L. Hansen; and a grandson, David H. Hansen.
The family will receive friends from 3 – 7 p.m. Friday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
A private family burial service will take place at Riverside Cemetery in St. Joe with the Rev. Stuart Kruse officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask's you to please consider donating to the EHS Millie Hansen Memorial Fund. The money donated to the memorial fund is used for fine arts and music.
To send condolences, please visit www.fellerandclark.com.