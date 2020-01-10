|
AUBURN - Mildred M. "Mickie" Housman, 97, of Auburn, Indiana, and formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her son's home in Auburn.
She was born Dec. 24, 1922, in Ashley, Indiana, to George A. and Haddy M. (Robinett) Milks.
Mickie married Sherman W. Housman on Aug. 4, 1940, in Ashley, Indiana, and he passed away May 15, 1992.
She worked in customer service for Presto Print in Fort Wayne for 15 years, retiring in 1983.
Mickie was a member of Christ Church at Georgetown in Fort Wayne.
Mickie was a life-long gardener, often winning "Yard of the Month" awards in her community. She also was an avid walker, logging over 12,000 miles over a 25-year span.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Jacquelin and Dr. Alan Cadkin, of Fort Myers, Florida; son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Rebecca Housman, of Auburn; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Helen Vandermark; and brother, Arnold Milks.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with the Rev. Kevin Duval officiating.
Burial will take place at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Parkview Hospice.
