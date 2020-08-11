Mildred Prough

Mildred May Prough, 92, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.

She was born on June 7, 1928, in Noble County to Ralph and Beulah (Webster) Schlotterback.

On Aug. 29, 1953, in Kendallville, Indiana, she married Karl V. Prough. He survives in Wolcottville.

Mrs. Prough worked in the cafeteria and office at Prairie Heights High School. In her earlier days, she worked at the Trenton Garment Factory in Ligonier and was a dental assistant for Dr. Richard Stoelting in Ligonier.

She was a member of Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church.

Mildred enjoyed crocheting, sewing, gardening, and traveling. She was known for her pie-making abilities and was a great cook.

Also surviving are two daughters, Karolynn (Jay) Wright, of Jewett, Ohio, and Mary Lou (David) Herr, of Kendallville; four grandchildren, Michael (Kendra) Wright, Kristen (Josh) Joseph, Kaylee Wright and Steve (Abbie) Herr; four great-grandchildren, Alexis Herr, Sadie Herr, Jordan Wright, Jace Wright, and one more due any day; and a sister, Betty Lambert, of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Bueker; and two brothers, Ross Schlotterback and Floyd Schlotterback.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at noon, at Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church with Pastor Jim Taylor and her niece, Pastor Kathleen Sweet officiating.

Burial will follow at Woodruff Cemetery.

A live broadcast of the service will be available for viewing on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page on Tuesday at noon.

Visitation will be today, Aug. 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at the church.

Preferred memorials may be directed to Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.