KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milo Sattison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milo Sattison


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milo Sattison Obituary

ANGOLA - Milo D. "Mike" Sattison, 78, of Angola, Indiana, died on Oct. 24, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on April 21, 1941, in Angola, to Milo and Neva (Crooks) Sattison.

He graduated from Pleasant Lake High School.

Mike worked at the Papa Ducks convenience store.

Surviving are his daughter, Tammy Welch, of Angola; three brothers; and one sister. Also surviving are his two grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and two sisters.

Following the wishes of Mike, a Celebration of Life visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Condolences may be expressed online through www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Download Now