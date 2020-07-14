Milton Beecher

FREMONT - Milton "Butch" Charles Beecher, 87, of Fremont, Indiana, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a sudden illness.

He was born on Aug. 4, 1932, in Lorain and had been a Fremont resident for the past five years, moving from Vermilion, Ohio.

Butch served in the Naval Reserves.

He worked as a printing pressman for Lorain Printing for 15 years and Lorain Product for 15 years, as the supervisor of printing and a purchasing agent. He retired from Invacare in Elyria, Ohio, in 1991, after three years.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermilion and Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont.

He volunteered with Meals on Wheels and Salvation Army in Vermilion, Ohio, where he was a member of the advisory board.

He enjoyed tennis, sailing, kayaking, biking, running, snow skiing and singing barbershop music. He often put others before himself and was also a regular blood donor.

He is survived by his sons, Glen (JoAnn) Beecher, of Fremont, Indiana, and Kelly (Robin) Beecher, of Watsonville, California; grandchildren, Logan Bryan and Jackie Thiel; and his four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Nancy Jean (nee LeRoy) Beecher; his parents, Harold and Mary Alice (nee Stewart) Beecher; brothers, Harold, David and Nelson Beecher; and his sister, Ruth Winlance.

A graveside service will be announced at a later date at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Vermilion Salvation Army, P.O. Box 510, Vermilion, OH 44089

