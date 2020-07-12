1/1
Mollie Houlihan
AVILLA - Mollie A. Houlihan, 53, of Avilla, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

She was born in Garden Grove, California to Donald and Arliene (Goot) Silver.

Mollie loved doing crafts and spending time with her children. She especially felt a connection to the ocean and loved swimming in it.

On Dec 18, 1994, in Aurora, Colorado, she married John Houlihan. He survives in Avilla. Also surviving are a son, David Stewart, daughters, Jocelyn Houlihan and Aspen Houlihan, and brothers Robert Silver and Jerry Silver.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Arliene Silver, maternal grandparents Henry and Shirley Goot; paternal grandparents, Carl and Elaine Silver; and an uncle, David Goot.

In keeping with Mollie's wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Mollie's memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County.

To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.

Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Homes - Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
(260) 897-3411
