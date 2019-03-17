AUBURN - Mollie J. Thompson, age 86, of Auburn passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

Mrs. Thompson was born on Aug. 14, 1932, in Hicksville, Ohio, to Dearl and Ila (Saylor) Singleton.

She married Ralph Thompson on March 19, 1956, in Garrett. He preceded her in death in November 1994.

Mrs. Thompson worked for the Auburn Rubber Company for many years. She also worked for Magnavox and then Phillips when the name changed in Auburn for several years, retiring in 1994. She was a member of the Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law; Alan and Patty Singleton of Olive Branch, Mississippi; son and daughter-in-law, Cary and Julie Thompson of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Rita Thompson of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Lora and Jerry Refner of Ashley; and son and daughter-in-law; Tony and Della Thompson of Auburn.

Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Daniel Lockhart, Amanda Thompson, Gabrielle Elkin, Alissa Refner, Matea Thompson, Brianna Refner and Ross Thompson; four great grandchildren, Katalynne Elkin, Zakk Elkin, Mattie Lu Elkin and Ronan Elkin; sister, Genevieve Baumgart of Green Bay, Wisconsin; sister, Mary Lou Mabis of Antwerp, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, Max and Elsie Singleton of Mark Center, Ohio; sister; Shirley Miller of New Haven; sister, Betty Miller of Fort Wayne; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph; two grandsons, Adam Thompson and Ben Lockhart; two brothers, Lavon Singleton and Richard Singleton; and two sisters, Carolyn Wann and Barbara Miller.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn with Pastor Sam Weimer officiating.

Memorials may be directed to the , 111 E. Ludwig Road, Suite 105, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46825 and the DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, Indiana 46721.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.