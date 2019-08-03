|
ASHLEY - Mona F. Shaffer, 87, of Ashley, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
Mrs. Shaffer was born on May 26, 1932, in Butler to Hubert and Ruth (Stomm) Boyd.
She married Weldon "Gene" Shaffer on July 22, 1951, in Ashley. He preceded her in death on Oct. 11, 2004.
As well as being a homemaker and raising her family, Mrs. Shaffer worked for the Auburn Rubber Company for two years, the telephone company in Auburn for two years and Pent Corporation (Ashley Products) in Ashley for 15 years. She also sold Avon products for several years.
Mrs. Shaffer was an active member of Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley.
She enjoyed doing ceramics. Most important to her was her family, and she loved spending time with them.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Hubert "Butch" and Jennifer Shaffer, of Auburn, Junior and Sue Shaffer, of Ashley, Steven and Dianna Shaffer, of Ashley, and Jeffery and Melissa Shaffer, of Ashley; daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Randy DePew, of Ashley; 14 grandchildren and their spouses, Trent and McKenzie Shaffer, Benjamin and Arin Shaffer, Eric and Anna Shaffer, Dusti Shaffer, Allegra and Tim McMillen, Heather Shaffer, Nathan Shaffer, Brandi and Zack Gabbert, Tyler and Ashlee Shaffer, Cassy DePew and Trevor Knick, Natasha DePew and Aaron Sizemore and Billy Simpson; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene Shaffer; daughter and son-in-law, Roxanne and Tony Robertson; and two grandchildren, Randy DePew Jr., and Steve Shaffer II.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, from 2-8 p.m., at Independent Full Gospel Church, 1302 S. Gosner St., in Ashley.
Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the church from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley, with Pastor Sam Weimer officiating.
Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in Corunna.
Memorial donations may be directed to Independent Full Gospel Church, 1302 S. Gosner St., Ashley, Indiana 46705.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.