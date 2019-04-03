LAGRANGE - Morgan Jean Nicole Frye-Thomas, 22, of Huntington, West Virginia, and formerly of LaGrange County, Indiana, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Miss Frye was born Sept. 30, 1996, in Huntington, West Virginia.

Morgan had worked for So Social Childcare in Huntington and as an in-home aide in the Huntington area.

Surviving are her parents, Michael J. and Paulina (Webb) Thomas of Huntington, West Virginia; three brothers, Michael (Dona) Frye of Huntington, West Virginia, Matthew (April) Frye of Columbia City, Indiana, and Mark (Angie) Frye of Kendallville; a stepbrother, Michael J. Thomas Jr. of Sturgis, Michigan; grandmother, Patsy Enyart of LaGrange; and grandfather, Walter Webb of Milton, West Virginia; and her nieces and nephews that she loved dearly, Samantha, Grace, Connor, Braydon, Kaydence, Jade, Hunter, Sophia, David, Macy and Tyson.

She was preceded in death by a grandmother, Betty Webb; a grandfather, Arthur Enyart; and a niece, Abigail Faith Frye.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Plato United Methodist Church, 340 S - 500 E, LaGrange. The Revs. Mike Antal and Russell Hepler will officiate the service.

Visitation will take place from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to help with funeral expenses.

Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be left for the family at fruripmayfuneralhome.com.