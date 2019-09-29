|
Muriel Bidwell
ELKHART -Muriel Marie Bidwell, 79, of Elkhart, formerly of Helmer, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Valley View Nursing Home in Elkhart.
She was born March 14, 1940, in Rome City to L.M. "Tim" and Flossie (Mohler) Bidwell. In 1942, her family moved to the farm on State Road 327 north of Helmer.
She was a client at Association for the Disabled of Elkhart County for a number of years.
Muriel loved animals, especially cats. She enjoyed hand sewing and watching "Wheel of Fortune."
Surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Kirk Root of Elkhart; a nephew, Timothy (Jean) Root of Portland, Oregon; a niece, Katie (Kirk Lilley) Root of Portland, Oregon; and three great-nieces, Elka Root, Racine Lilley, and Linden Lilley.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, with Pastor Donna Holcomb of the Helmer United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, Wolcottville.
Calling is Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Association for the Disabled of Elkhart County (ADEC), 19670 S.R. 120, Bristol, IN 46507.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in KPCNews on Sept. 29, 2019