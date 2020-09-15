1/1
Myra Pfefferkorn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WATERLOO - Myra M. Pfefferkorn, 92, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on Oct. 8, 1927, in Cloverdale, Ohio, to Henry "Harry" and Frances (Schulte) Horstman.

Myra married Aelred "Ade" Pfefferkorn on April 12, 1947, in Cloverdale, Ohio, and he passed away on Feb. 14, 2017.

Myra worked for 25 years as a custodian at DeKalb Middle School, retiring in 1998.

 She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, where she also was a member of the Rosary Society.

She enjoyed volunteering at the Curiosity Shop through DeKalb Health and was a member of the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.

Surviving are six daughters and sons-in-law, Marlene and Rodney Taylor, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Sandra and Tom Mettert, of Angola, June and Roderick Pressler, of Waterloo, Jane SanAngelo, of Fort Wayne, Laura Mann, of Montpelier, Ohio, and Sarah and Jay Seifert, of Auburn; four sons and daughters-in-law, Dean and Karen Pfefferkorn, of Auburn, Edward and Kim Pfefferkorn, of Auburn, James and Jackie Pfefferkorn, of Auburn and Bradley and Michelle Pfefferkorn, of Auburn; 19 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Freda Fortman; two brothers, Eugene Horstman and Virgil Horstman; and a granddaughter, Michelle Pfefferkorn.

A private Mass will take place for the immediate family, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo, with Father Vincent Joseph VC officiating.

Burial will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.

The rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the St. Michael's Window Restoration Fund.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved