Myra Pfefferkorn

WATERLOO - Myra M. Pfefferkorn, 92, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on Oct. 8, 1927, in Cloverdale, Ohio, to Henry "Harry" and Frances (Schulte) Horstman.

Myra married Aelred "Ade" Pfefferkorn on April 12, 1947, in Cloverdale, Ohio, and he passed away on Feb. 14, 2017.

Myra worked for 25 years as a custodian at DeKalb Middle School, retiring in 1998.

She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, where she also was a member of the Rosary Society.

She enjoyed volunteering at the Curiosity Shop through DeKalb Health and was a member of the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.

Surviving are six daughters and sons-in-law, Marlene and Rodney Taylor, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Sandra and Tom Mettert, of Angola, June and Roderick Pressler, of Waterloo, Jane SanAngelo, of Fort Wayne, Laura Mann, of Montpelier, Ohio, and Sarah and Jay Seifert, of Auburn; four sons and daughters-in-law, Dean and Karen Pfefferkorn, of Auburn, Edward and Kim Pfefferkorn, of Auburn, James and Jackie Pfefferkorn, of Auburn and Bradley and Michelle Pfefferkorn, of Auburn; 19 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Freda Fortman; two brothers, Eugene Horstman and Virgil Horstman; and a granddaughter, Michelle Pfefferkorn.

A private Mass will take place for the immediate family, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo, with Father Vincent Joseph VC officiating.

Burial will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.

The rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the St. Michael's Window Restoration Fund.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.