PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Myron Grover (Harter) Dominey Sr., of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 19, 1938 and graduated from Churubusco High School in Churubusco, Indiana, in 1956.

Myron is survived by his brother, Jean Harter, of Columbia City; sister, Joyce Harter, of Churubusco; children, Terri Champion, Myron G. Jr., Bradley and Derrick; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at 3 p.m., at American Legion Post 157 in Churubusco, Indiana, with military honors.

Interment with military honors were held at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida, on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.