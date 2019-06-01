KPCNews Obituaries
Nancy Becker Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Nancy Carol Becker, 80, of Kendallville, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.

She was born April 8, 1939, in Kendallville, to Kenneth Earl and Caroline Marie (Parker) Brady.

On Sept. 23, 1962, in Kendallville, she married Scott Eugene Becker. He survives in Kendallville.

Mrs. Becker was a homemaker.

Surviving are twin sons, Kent Allen (Angela) Becker, of Huntertown and Kevin Lee (Linda Laisure) Becker, of Adams Lake; a granddaughter, Samantha Katherine Becker; three sisters, Marjorie Ann Caldwell, of LaGrange, Sandra Lee Cogan, of Kendallville, and Diane Jean Sturgis, of Kendallville; and a brother, Gerald Eugene "Jerry" (Connie) Brady, of Kendallville.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Brady and Danny Brady; and a sister, Sue Lawson.

Graveside services will be Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna. Pastor Mike Albaugh, of Destiny Family of Faith, will officiate.

Preferred memorials are to Noble County Humane Shelter.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on June 1, 2019
