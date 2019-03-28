FREMONT - Nancy Jean Beecher (nee LeRoy), 84, of Fremont, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing Home, Angola, after a brief illness.

She was born Dec. 17, 1934. in Lorain, Ohio, and had been a Fremont resident for the past three years, moving from Vermilion, Ohio.

Nancy worked as an office manager in the financial aid office at the Ohio Business College in Lorain, Ohio, for 15 years, retiring in 1997.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Vermilion, and Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont. She had served on the advisory board for the Salvation Army, Vermilion, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels in Vermilion. Nancy enjoyed reading and music.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Milton Charles Beecher of Fremont; sons, Glen (JoAnn) Beecher of Fremont, and Kelly (Robin) Beecher of Watsonville, California; grandchildren, Logan Bryan and Jackie Thiel; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur E. and Regina (nee Sanders) LeRoy.

Friends may call Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 355 IN-120, Fremont, IN 46737. Private inurnment will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, Ohio, at a later date.

