KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
(260) 495-2915
Graveside service
Monday, May 4, 2020
Private family graveside services
Lakeside Cemetery
Fremont, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Bowling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Bowling


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Bowling Obituary

PLEASANT LAKE - Nancy Jo Bowling, age 74, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and formerly of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2020, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.

Nancy was born on Jan. 30, 1946, in Coldwater, Michigan.

She graduated from Fremont High School in 1964.

Nancy married Billy Gene Bowling on Nov. 25, 1967, in Fremont, Indiana.

She worked for Culligan Water Systems in Angola, Indiana, for many years.

Nancy enjoyed bowling, feeding the birds, doing jigsaw puzzles, and crocheting.

Survivors include her husband, Billy Bowling, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; daughter, Jacinda (Jason) Ritter, of Fremont, Indiana; and grandchildren, Janessa Ritter and Justyn Ritter.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont. Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation is limited to 10 people at a time in the funeral home. Social distancing should be observed at all times.

Please use good judgement in determining the length of your visit or if you should attend. Please also keep social distancing in the parking area, no congregating is allowed outside the funeral home.

Private family graveside services will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.

Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, Indiana 46703.

Any cards of condolence and sympathy may also be mailed to the family in care of Beams Funeral Home, P.O. Box 5, Fremont, IN 46737.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.

Published in KPCNews on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beams Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -