Services
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
Nancy Circosta


1942 - 2019
Nancy Circosta Obituary

ANGOLA - Nancy J. Circosta, 77, of Angola, Indiana, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home NE in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on Feb. 2, 1942, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Robert Monroe and Margaret Jane (Conklin) McFarland.

She married Neal Circosta on June 25, 1960.

Nancy worked at the Bass Outlet in Fremont, Indiana.

Surviving are her children, Andrew (Carol) Circosta, of Angola, Dominic "Nic" (Karey) Circosta, of Mishawaka and Karen Jones, of Battle Creek, Michigan; two sisters, Donna (Steve) Greenwalt, of South Lions, Michigan, and Barbara (Raymond) Vanlith, of Battle Creek, Michigan. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Neal Circosta, on Jan. 31, 1997; and daughter, Cheryl Mott.

A memorial visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Condolences may be expressed online through the website www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements are being handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on June 29, 2019
