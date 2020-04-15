KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Dove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Dove


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Dove Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Nancy L. Wyatt Dove, 83, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Easter morning, April 12, 2020, at her home at Lutheran Life Villages.

She was born on Nov. 4, 1936, in Angola, Indiana, to Wilbur and Gladys (Hufnagle) Wyatt. She grew up on Hoosier Hill in Angola with her four younger brothers. Nancy graduated from Angola High School in 1955.

In June 1961, she married Paul B. Dove, of Fremont.

Nancy retired from General Telephone where she was a supervisor, Service Merchandise in Fort Wayne and also from Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne, where she had worked in the office. She was proud to say that she had retired from three different places.

Nancy loved living at Lutheran Life Villages and all of the residents and caregivers there.

Surviving are her sons, Paul (Lori) Dove and Mark (Michelle) Dove; grandchildren, Chelsea, Ashley, Kristi and Steve; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Zane, Kameron and Bradley. Also surviving are her brothers, Gayle Wyatt, Thomas (Donna) Wyatt, Donald (Sue) Wyatt and James Wyatt, along with her cherished nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Paul B. Dove, on April 16, 1988.

Memorial services, officiated by Pastor Wakeland, will be held at a later date at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Memorials may be made in Nancy's memory to Lutheran Life Villages Auxiliary, 6723 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46816.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -