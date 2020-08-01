FORT WAYNE - Nancy L. Wyatt Dove, 83, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Easter morning, April 12, 2020, at her home in Lutheran Life Villages.

She was born on Nov. 4, 1936 in Angola, Indiana, to Wilbur and Gladys (Hufnagle) Wyatt. She grew up on Hoosier Hill in Angola with her four younger brothers.

Nancy graduated from Angola High School in 1955.

In June 1961 she married Paul B. Dove of Fremont, Indiana.

Nancy retired from General Telephone, where she was a supervisor, Service Merchandise in Fort Wayne and also from Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne, where she had worked in the office. She was proud to say that she had retired from three different places.

Nancy loved living at Lutheran Life Villages and all of the residents and caregivers there.

Surviving are her sons, Paul (Lori) Dove and Mark (Michelle) Dove; grandchildren, Chelsea, Ashley, Kristi and Steve; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Zane, Kameron and Bradley. Also surviving are her brothers, Gayle Wyatt, Thomas (Donna) Wyatt, Donald (Sue) Wyatt and James Wyatt; along with her cherished nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Paul B. Dove on April 16, 1988.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Mike Wakeland officiating.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in Nancy's memory to Lutheran Life Villages Auxiliary, 6723 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46816.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.