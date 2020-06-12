Nancy Huff
KENDALLVILLE - Nancy M. Huff, 80, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on Dec. 1, 1939, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to J. Keith and Mildred I. (Strawser) Todd.

Nancy was a lifetime resident of LaGrange and Noble counties. She was a homemaker and worked as a receptionist.

She a member of South Milford Church of Christ, Psi Iota Xi Sorority, and liked to volunteer at LaGrange Hospital.

Surviving Nancy are her three children, Todd (Myrtle) Huff, of West Augusta, Virginia, Julie (Chris) Conley, of LaGrange, and Michelle (Todd) Jones, of Seattle, Washington; seven grandchildren, Jenness Huff, Logan Huff, Nathan Conley, Kyle Conley, Natasha Burns, Dylan Jones, and Jesse Jones; eight great-grandchildren, Zoie Conley, Cash Conley, Jason Conley, Hunter Conley, Haven Huff, Kade Huff, Kellen White, and Winter White; and a brother, John (Mary) Todd of South Milford, Indiana.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Jason Conley; and a sister, Beverley Todd.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 15, 2020, at South Milford Church of Christ with Pastor Jeff Wolheter officiating the services.

A viewing will take place at the church on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 2-4 p.m.

Burial will take place at Lake Bethel Cemetery in rural LaGrange.

Memorials may be contributed to South Milford Church of Christ, in Nancy's memory.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange, Indiana.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
South Milford Church of Christ
JUN
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
South Milford Church of Christ
