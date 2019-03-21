KENDALLVILLE - Nancy L. Kelty, age 85, of Kendallville, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at home.

Mrs. Kelty was born Dec. 2, 1933, in Fort Wayne, to Francis and Esther Murphy. She married Patrick O. Kelty on April 27, 1957, in Fort Wayne and he preceded her in death in 2004. Nancy will be remembered for her devotion to her family and to her community.

She is survived by: sister, Linda and Ralph Holler of Scottsdale, Arizona; and nieces and nephews: Martin Kelty of Indianapolis; Michael Kelty of Fortville; Maria Candelaria of Tucson, Arizona; Matthew Kelty of Rome City; Timothy Kelty of Freeport, Texas; and Laura Auriemma of Highland, Indiana.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Gaspar del Buffalo Catholic Church, 10871 N. State Road 9, Wolcottville, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will take place at St. Gaspar Catholic Cemetery.

