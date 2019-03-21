KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Gaspar del Buffalo Catholic Church
10871 N. State Road 9
Wolcottville, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gaspar del Buffalo Catholic Church
10871 N. State Road 9
Wolcottville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Kelty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Kelty


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Kelty Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Nancy L. Kelty, age 85, of Kendallville, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at home.

Mrs. Kelty was born Dec. 2, 1933, in Fort Wayne, to Francis and Esther Murphy. She married Patrick O. Kelty on April 27, 1957, in Fort Wayne and he preceded her in death in 2004. Nancy will be remembered for her devotion to her family and to her community.

She is survived by: sister, Linda and Ralph Holler of Scottsdale, Arizona; and nieces and nephews: Martin Kelty of Indianapolis; Michael Kelty of Fortville; Maria Candelaria of Tucson, Arizona; Matthew Kelty of Rome City; Timothy Kelty of Freeport, Texas; and Laura Auriemma of Highland, Indiana.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Gaspar del Buffalo Catholic Church, 10871 N. State Road 9, Wolcottville, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will take place at St. Gaspar Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville. Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hite Funeral Home
Download Now