HUDSON - Nancy Lou Lesiak, 83, of Hudson, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Angola.

Mrs. Lesiak was born on Feb. 12, 1936, in Auburn, to Benson and Mildred (Kester) Wickerham.

She graduated from Ashley High School in 1954.

She married Mike Lesiak on Dec. 7, 1963. He resides in Hudson.

Mrs. Lesiak was a homemaker. Through the years she served on the Angola Housing Board, Angola Park Board and Steuben County Election Board.

Nancy was also a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Survivors Include her husband of 55 years, Mike Lesiak, of Hudson; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Suzan Lesiak, of Angola; daughter, Kris Lesiak, of Angola; four grandchildren and their spouses, Rich and Cindy VanVuren, of Plymouth, Indiana, Dana Smith, of Fort Wayne, Erin and Dan Wilson, of Indianapolis, and beloved Demi Lesiak, of Toledo, Ohio; six great-grandchildren; Nathan VanVuren, Corban VanVuren, Hannah VanVuren, Eli VanVuren, Jackson Smith and Braeden McKalips.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, William Wickerham.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo, with Father Vincent Joseph officiating.

Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorial donations may be directed to Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, Indiana 46617.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.