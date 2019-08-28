KPCNews Obituaries
|
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
1203 E. 7th St.
Auburn, IN
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
1203 E. 7th St.
Auburn, IN
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
1203 E. 7th St
Auburn, IN
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
1203 E. 7th St.
Auburn, IN
Nancy McNabb


1943 - 2019
Nancy McNabb Obituary

HAMILTON LAKE - Nancy E. McNabb, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at her home on Hamilton Lake, Indiana.

Nancy had been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis last August and struggled with the disease.

She was born Jan. 30, 1943, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Otis Day and Valda Belle (Simon) Brown. They preceded her in death.

Nancy was a 1961 graduate of Riverdale High School. She then attended Indiana University.

She married Robert L. McNabb on Oct. 14, 1967, in Fort Wayne, and he survives in Hamilton.

Nancy began her young career working for her parents. She later became the owner and operator of that same company, National Magnesium and Aluminum Foundry in Fort Wayne. While running the family foundry, she also loved working beside her husband, Robert, on the family farm.

Nancy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Auburn.

She served on DeKalb Central United School Board for 20 years and also served on the state level.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Ladies Literary Club of Auburn, Women's Council of Fort Wayne and as the Hamilton Representative for DeKalb County Economic Development Board.

Nancy received Indiana's First Young Mother of the Year award. She was very much an advocate for kids and lobbied for public education.

She also was very instrumental in the preservation of the Spencerville covered bridge.

Also surviving are three children, Nathan R. McNabb and Beth Lane, of Kokomo, Colleen S. McNabb-Everage, and her husband, Craig A. Everage, of Angola, and Kevin L. McNabb, and his wife, Ann (Dendinger) McNabb, of Craigville; five grandchildren, Michael R. McNabb, of Kokomo, Cruz A. and Camry S. Everage, both of Angola, and McKenna E. and Macy M. McNabb, both of Craigville.

Services will be 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Friday, prior to the service at the church. The Rev. Nikki Brown Rice will be officiating.

Private entombment will take place at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

Visitation also will be from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Excelsior Arts Academy or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 28, 2019
